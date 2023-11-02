‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ release window, trailer, announcement date, and more

Surely it must be finished any day now. It's been so long...

Wherefore art thou, Silksong? It’s been six years since Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight dazzled Metroidvania fans and four years since Silksong was unveiled.

Silksong began life as a DLC for Hollow Knight, though its gradually increasing scope has seen it upgraded to full sequel status. It will keep the same 2D gameplay, though is going to greatly expand this spooky and atmospheric world: there will be 165 new enemies, a huge amount of new worlds and a revamped quest system.

It all sounds great. So, when is it landing?

Silksong release and platforms

In June 2022 Silksong was one of the highlights of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, at which a trailer showed off what was coming. Soon afterward Xbox indicated that Silksong would release sometime over the following twelve months, i.e. by June 2023:

That's exactly what we said. — Xbox (@Xbox) June 12, 2022

As you may have noticed, June 2023 came and went with no sign of Silksong. The reason for the delay is unclear, though in May 2023 Team Cherry’s Matthew Griffin simply said development was ongoing:

“We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We’re excited by how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can. Expect more details from us once we get closer to release.”

We’re now fast approaching the end of 2023 and we still not only have no release date but no hint that it’s arriving soon. One option is that Silksong will be a surprise drop and just randomly arrive for purchase one day. The more likely option is there will be a marketing campaign and a fixed release date. If that’s the case, don’t expect to see Silksong before January at the earliest.

It’s been a long wait, and it’s almost certain to get longer still. But let’s just let Team Cherry cook for now, as we’re sure Silksong is going to be more than worth it.

Silksong will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass, and to buy on the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop and PC platforms.