Horizon Forbidden West Finally Gets A Release Date

It’s finally here—almost. Originally planned to launch this holiday, Aloy’s adventures will continue in Horizon Forbidden West next year.

A delay has been anticipated, but the news comes with an actual launched date to look forward to. The cross-gen title for PS4 and PS5 now has a firm launch date of Feb. 18, 2022. Pre-orders open next week on Sep. 2.

Horizon Forbidden West is a sequel to 2017’s much loved Horizon Zero Dawn. Originally a Sony exclusive, the game was ported to PC in 2020. A free update released earlier today by developer Guerilla Games now lets PS5 owners run the last gen title at 60 frames-per-second.

Horizon fans received their first look at the sequel’s new gameplay elements earlier this year. In a trailer that shows off new environments, machines, and enemies, a redesigned Aloy swims in bright underwater environments and stealthily takes out raiders. You can watch the full gameplay trailer below.