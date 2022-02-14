The gaming media is calling Horizon Forbidden West a powerful and worthy sequel that improves on everything from the original game.

Sony is maintaining a consistent streak of acclaim for its exclusive titles in the PlayStation family. After the release of Demon’s Souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to extremely positive reviews, now it’s time for the highly-anticipated Guerrilla Games title to drive the slogan of “play has no limits” home.

Horizon Forbidden West currently exhibits a score of 89 out of 100 on Metacritic, with a staggering number of reviews – 92 as of this moment – that cement the sequel as being on par with Horizon Zero Dawn, which has the same score.

There are more than ten perfect reviews, and VGC being one of them, wrote: “Horizon Forbidden West is an incredible game and a world that we wanted to return to many hours after the credits rolled.”

Game Informer gave the entry a score of 93 out of 100, saying that “Horizon Forbidden West reaches a new high bar for Guerrilla Games. It does more than surpass its predecessor; it takes Horizon’s fiction to captivating places and builds a rich world that rewards you for the effort you put into it.”

Guerrilla Games / Horizon Forbidden West

Many other reviews also touched on these improvements that surpass the original game, namely GamesRadar, which deemed the game “a tweaked, enhanced, and confident sequel that exceeds expectations.”

The GameSpot review was more critical, though, but maintained that “Horizon Forbidden West does a lot more right than it does wrong.”

Horizon Forbidden West will come out on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on Feb. 18.