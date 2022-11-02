Horny ‘Overwatch’ gamers are begging for hotter male heroes

Forget all the technical problems and the murky waters which have surrounded the launch of Overwatch 2, fans know what they actually want to get fixed first: more hot men.

Overwatch feels as thought it’s almost more famous for his character models than anything in the game itself, with the birth of the first game seeing the rise of behaviour not safe for the human eye. The character models for its female characters have always been a bit more overtly attractive than its male cast, and fans want it to change.

Forget Widowmaker, where’s my sexy Roadhog skin? My Soldier 76 in speedos? Heavens, have we forgotten men are allowed to be hot in video games? A viral post on the game’s subreddit has fans canvassing Blizzard to right the wrongs of its previous management. Well, no, not those wrongs. Or the other wrongs, just this one wrong.

There’s definitely truth to inequality in the sexiness of the male skins available in game, with the series more interested in its female characters looking a very certain way and having skins to compliment it. Top of the wish lists is for swimsuit Reinhardt, because when you’re as big as him you need to show it off.

Or put best by another comment, sexualizing your characters is absolutely okay as long as everyone gets sexualized. Give Bastion a weird horny skin, robots deserve to look good too. Far worse things have happened in major movies and other video games. Looking at you, Fisto from Fallout: New Vegas.

Torbjorn in a swimsuit would do wonders for a lot of men’s insecurities. A short king with a massive beard and a prosthetic arm. He represents a sphere gaming has not given representation to ever.

Equality means equality, Blizzard. Your audience knows it, and it’s time to you catered to them like your rivals do.

Overwatch 2 is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC.