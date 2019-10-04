House Of The Dead Remakes Confirmed By Developer

Yes, folks, you read that header correctly, the original House of the Dead and its sequel are officially getting the remake treatment.

News of Sega’s classic arcade games being revived first made headlines last week via Polish website Graczpospolita, which stipulated that studio Forever Entertainment would be overseeing the series’ return to the limelight. The developer has since confirmed via social media that it has in fact signed an agreement “regarding remakes of the games,” though sadly, not the platforms on which the pair will appear.

“No platforms or release dates have been confirmed,” reads the statement, adding “unfortunately we can’t say anything more for now. Please keep fingers crossed for us and follow our official channels.” That final sentence is a strange one, for sure. From the wording, it’s clear that the remakes are either in the early stages of development or work is yet to commence, and it appears as if Forever believes it has a mountain to climb (“fingers crossed”) if it wishes to see the project through to fruition.

Then again, if the initial leak holds true, fans of the famed light gun shooter can look forward to completely revamped visuals meant to meet modern standards and a raft of under-the-hood improvements. It remains unclear at this time, however, whether Forever intends to retain the originals’ hammy voice acting or whether a new script will be penned. As if often the case with these sorts of beloved blasts from the past, though, I wouldn’t be surprised to see both included with the option to switch between either.

Ultimately, all we can do right now is speculate and we likely won’t hear more about House of the Dead until Forever Entertainment wraps up work on another Sega classic, Panzer Dragoon. The Nintendo Switch exclusive is due out later this year and is a remake of the original released for the Saturn in 1995.