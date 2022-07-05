The Devil May Cry series has a ton of powerful characters, and one of the most powerful is Sparda. Father to Dante and Virgil, there should be no surprise why this demon warrior has insane power, but what happened to him?

Virgil is mentioned in almost all of the games in the Devil May Cry franchise, but his fate still remains somewhat of a mystery. This is made stranger given his connection to the plot of the franchise.

While not everything is clear, here’s all that is currently known about how or if Sparda died in the Devil May Cry series.

How did Sparda die in Devil May Cry?

Image via Nexusmods (evilmaginakuma)

While Sparda is one of the most powerful characters in the Devil May Cry franchise, somehow the Legendary Dark Knight is believed to have died, but the specifics aren’t clear.

As far as we know from the law of the games, there is absolutely no information as to how Sparda was defeated, if he was, and anything that says otherwise is likely fan theory.

After appearing in the twentieth century and having his two children Dante and Virgil with his partner Eva, Sparda would disappear and is said to have died at some point after, but this has not been confirmed.

In the 2013 reboot Devil May Cry, Sparda’s fate was changed. In this game he had been captured by demons to suffer eternal torture after the death of Eva, however, this game is not a part of the numbered game’s timeline.

Regardless of the mystery surrounding this death, we suspect that it took someone of immense power to take down Sparda if it was another entity who did so. During his life, Sparda achieved incredible things rebelling against his own demon kind and closing down the portal to the demon realm.

It doesn’t seem likely that we’ll ever find out about the specifics of Sparda’s death, but if we are too this article will be updated to reflect that.