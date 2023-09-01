How do I play ‘Starfield’ in early access?

It’s here, it’s finally here! Bethesda’s first new IP in 29 years has arrived, and gamers around the globe can’t seem to get enough. With the legendary publisher’s last release a little under eight years ago, fans of franchises like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls have patiently waited for what seems like an eternity to catch a glimpse of Starfield.

Wait a second, doesn’t the game come out on Sept. 5? How are any of us able to play it?

Well, thanks to Microsoft’s early access — or money-grubbing scheme, depending on how you look at it — hardcore gamers will be able to pay a premium to play the game before its slated release. But how?

The setting. The tone. It’s perfect. At least, it seems that way. How the game actually ends up playing or presenting itself is a totally different question, but at least pretend for a little while that Starfield is the best game ever made. Heck, it could be. Only time will tell.

With all the purchase options available out there and reviews pouring in, you might not be able to wait long enough for the official world release — and that’s okay; FOMO is a very real thing. So here’s how you can take to the stars a little earlier than everyone else during one of gaming’s most singular moments.

How does Starfield early access work?

Now available on Xbox and PC, early access is pretty straightforward. You find Stafield’s digital download, pay the game premium, and you’re off. Sadly, if you don’t own an Xbox or PC, you’re out of luck. This means Apple, Sony, and other console/system users won’t be able to play Starfield, for now.

Honestly, the fact that Starfield (via Microsoft’s buy-out of Bethesda) isn’t going to be playable on other consoles is absolutely abhorrent, in my opinion. Taking thousands, if not millions, of Bethesda fans and alienating them due to personal preference. But I’ll save that for a different article.

How much does Starfield early access cost?

Cost-wise, the early access isn’t cheap. At an eye-watering $99.99, Starfield’s Premium Addition nets you nothing more than the base game, a brief adrenaline rush, and a hole in your wallet. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass holder, things are at least a LITTLE better, with the upgrade cost being a much smaller $34.99 — which is still high. But what do I know?

In the end, it all comes down to preference and perspective. If you have the time, want to spend some money, and can’t wait, knock yourself out. Playing Starfield early access is easy; you just have to pay. Either way, we’ll all be able to head into the unknown in a few days. Enjoy it.