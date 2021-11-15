How Do You Cure Vampirism In Skyrim?
Skyrim has been around for a decade now, and in that time it has garnered a large fan following that’s as enthusiastic about the original game as its newest rendition, Skyrim: The Anniversary Edition.
This open-world RPG has plenty of different locations to explore and ways to customize your character and play the game. One of the most popular for new players is to become a vampire. Vampirism has some huge benefits to stealth gameplay and offers access to a slew of unique abilities.
One setback to being a vampire, however, is that it makes venturing into the daylight difficult, as you won’t regenerate health and mana the same way you would as a human. With this being the case, you may decide that you no longer want to be a vampire, and fortunately, ridding this form is quite easy.
How to cure vampirism in Skyrim
If you want to cure vampirism in Skyrim, here are the steps to follow:
- Firstly, travel to Falkreath and locate the Deadman’s Dream bar.
- Once you’re inside, speak to the bartender Valga Vinicia and select the option “Heard any rumors lately.”
- Now, fast travel once again to Morthal and locate Falion, who at night can be found outside the city and inside during the day.
- Speak to Falion, ask about vampirism, and purchase the Black Soul Gem from him, which will cost 156 Gold.
- Next, you’ll need to fill the soul gem by either killing an enemy human with an enchanted weapon or a soul trap spell.
- Simply return to Falion once again and he’ll ask to meet you at a summoning circle at dawn.
- This is where you’ll want to go, but don’t show up blood starved otherwise he’ll begin to engage you in combat.
- If properly fed, Falion will perform a ritual, curing you of vampirism.