How Do You Cure Vampirism In Skyrim?

Skyrim has been around for a decade now, and in that time it has garnered a large fan following that’s as enthusiastic about the original game as its newest rendition, Skyrim: The Anniversary Edition.

This open-world RPG has plenty of different locations to explore and ways to customize your character and play the game. One of the most popular for new players is to become a vampire. Vampirism has some huge benefits to stealth gameplay and offers access to a slew of unique abilities.

One setback to being a vampire, however, is that it makes venturing into the daylight difficult, as you won’t regenerate health and mana the same way you would as a human. With this being the case, you may decide that you no longer want to be a vampire, and fortunately, ridding this form is quite easy.

How to cure vampirism in Skyrim

If you want to cure vampirism in Skyrim, here are the steps to follow: