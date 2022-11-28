How long does it take to reach max level in ‘Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’?

Reaching max level in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide may just be the beginning of the journey, but how long does it take? This is based on my experience with the game, and I’ve included a few quick tips for leveling up quickly to unlock your class’ juicy weapons and cosmetics, as well as to continue the story.

Playing at a brisk pace, and tackling missions that are just difficult enough to finish for your level but not so difficult that you consistently fail, you should reach level 30 in about 15 to 20 hours. Here are some tips for making the process a little smoother:

Take on level-appropriate missions

There’s no hard and fast rule for this, but if you’re playing on the easiest difficulty at level 20 you’re going to have a significantly longer journey. I’d recommend sticking to the game’s second-easiest difficulty, Uprising, until level 10, then bumping it to Malice until at least level 20, at which time you can push it higher if you’re playing with a coordinated group or are confident in your carrying abilities.

Grimoires and Scriptures aren’t worth dying for (yet)

As it stands, tracking down optional Grimoires and Scriptures comes with some drawbacks and very little in the way of bonuses. These are hidden throughout each level, and take up an equipment slot while Grimoires come with the added penalty of consistently draining the health of whoever’s holding on to them. The bonus XP is nice if you can pull it off, but not nearly worth the downside of potentially sabotaging a run. Focus on clearing missions instead of pushing your luck if you want to level up quickly.

Put on your fancy new gear, and equip those passives

Every five levels, your class gets a new passive ability. These are essential to success, as they can boost not only your own power but give your abilities some nice bonuses too. Pay attention to the power level of your gear also – if you aren’t getting lucky with end-mission rewards, try buying some from the shop to keep it current with your level.

And that’s it. Complete missions for gear and XP and be sure to tackle the highest difficulty you comfortably can and you should be in the end-game by around 20 hours.