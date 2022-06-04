How many Pokemon Cards are there in total?

Pokémon is one of the most iconic and legendary franchises in history. Since launching in 1996, the franchise has touched every corner of media, from the legendary videogames to the popular anime and even the famous trading card game. There is no place Pokémon has not gone.

The previously mentioned trading card game is fascinating. While other games have come and gone, Pokémon has maintained its popularity, getting loads of new cards and booster sets every year.

However, this raises the question of exactly how many Pokémon cards there are.

How Many Pokémon Card Sets Have There Been?

The easiest way to break down the sheer number of Pokémon cards is to look at the number of sets released in every Pokémon generation.

The first generation kicked off with the now-legendary base set. Launching in English in 1999, this set only contained 102 cards. However, the game would soon expand, as six new packs were added during the generation.

Gen 1 (Jan 1999 – October 2000)

Base Set 1

Jungle

Fossil

Base Set 2

Team Rocket

Gym Heroes

Gym Challenge

Generation 2 massively expanded the range of cards in the game. This generation saw the release of eight new sets, many of which contained more cards than the Generation 1 sets that preceded them.

Gen 2 (Dec 2000 – May 2003)

Neo Genesis

Neo Discovery

Neo Revelation

Neo Destiny

Legendary Collection

Expedition Base Set

Aquapolis

Skyridge

This pattern would continue with the next Generations of cards, with each new one bringing loads of new sets, each made up of hundreds of new cards.

After Generation 2, there were:

Gen 3 (June 2003 – Feb 2007)

EX Ruby & Saphire

EX Sandstorm

EX Dragon

EX Team Magma vs Team Aqua

EX Hidden Legends

EX FireRed & LeafGreen

EX Team Rocket Returns

EX Deoxys

EX Emerald

EX Unseen Forces

EX Delta Species

EX Legend Maker

EX Holon Phantoms

EX Crystal Guardians

EX Dragon Frontiers

EX Power Keepers

Gen 4 (May 2007 – Feb 2011)

Diamond & Pearl Base Set

Mysterious Treasures

Secret Wonders

Great Encounters

Majestic Dawn

Legends Awakened

Stormfront

Platinum Base Set

Rising Rivals

Supreme Victors

Arceus

HeartGold & SoulSilver Base Set

Unleashed

Undaunted

Triumphant

Call of Legends

Gen 5 (April 2011 – Nov 2013)

Black & White Base Set

Emerging Powers

Noble Victories

Next Destinies

Dark Explorers

Dragons Exalted

Boundaries Crossed

Plasma Storm

Plasma Freeze

Plasma Blast

Legendary Treasures

Gen 6 (Feb 2014 – Nov 2016)

X & Y Base Set

Flashfire

Furious Fists

Phantom Forces

Primal Clash

Roaring Skies

Ancient Origins

BREAKthrough

BREAKpoint

Generations

Fates Collide

Steam Siege

Evolutions

Gen 7 (Feb 2017 – Nov 2019)

Sun & Moon Base Set

Guardians Rising

Burning Shadows

Shining Legends

Crimson Invasion

Ultra Prism

Forbidden Light

Celestial Storm

Dragon Majesty

Lost Thunder

Team Up

Detective Pikachu

Unbroken Bonds

Unified Minds

Hidden Fates

Cosmic Eclipse

Gen 8 (Feb 2020 – May 2022)

Sword & Shield Base Set

Rebel Clash

Darkness Ablaze

Champion’s Path

Vivid Voltage

Shining Fates

Battle Styles

Chilling Reign

Evolving Skies

Celebrations

Fusion Strike

Brilliant Stars

Astral Radiance

When you add up all the sets, you find over 100 Pokémon card sets are currently in circulation, showing just how vast and beloved the game is.

How many Pokémon Cards Are There?

Working out the exact number of Pokémon cards can be tricky as it depends on what you consider an individual card. Over the game’s long history, several cards have been reissued sometimes as they originally were, but others have received updated art or rules patches. So your opinion on if those updates or reissues count as a new card will heavily affect the number you come up with.

On top of this, many promotional cards and event-exclusive cards have been released over the years. This includes cards like the Ancient Mew card given away at showings of Pokémon The Movie 2000, the No. 1 Trainer card given to the winner of the 2009 World Championships, and the Pikachu card given out by Build-A-Bear in 2019. While these are all Pokémon cards, they are usually not counted as they were not released for TCG play (and they are often banned from tournaments due to balance issues). Meaning that the number is even more tricky to work out.

It is generally accepted that the American Pokémon TCG contains 13,501 playable cards. Interestingly, the Japanese game contains more cards as the Japanese market has had some extra cards released over the years.

As for how many physical cards are in circulation, it is nearly impossible to tell. In 2017 the Pokémon company said that 23.6 billion cards had been printed and shipped worldwide. The company also announced that it released over 3.5 billion cards during the pandemic, showing how quickly the number of cards is growing. Of course, there is no way of telling how many cards have been destroyed, so getting an accurate circulation number is near impossible.