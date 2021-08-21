How Many Silent Hill Games Are There?

Horror video game franchises don’t get much better than Silent Hill. The survival horror game burst onto the scene in 1999 taking the scares in video games up a notch while maintaining the fun action-survival style players had come to expect for games in the genre.

Set in the titular New England town of Silent Hill, in its first rendition the player controlled Harry Mason, a man searching for his missing daughter before stumbling upon an Asceticist cult. As the franchise would grow players would take on the role of new characters but one consistent thread would be the spooky town where strange occurrences have taken place.

There hasn’t been a new Silent Hill game in quite a while with the latest coming for the PlayStation Vita handheld console back in 2012. Despite this lack of new content, there is still plenty for players to explore and try out for themselves.

Are you new to Silent Hill and not sure where to start? Read on for all the Silent Hill titles released over the past 22 years.

Every Silent Hill Game Ever Released

Right now, there are 17 games in the Silent Hill franchise. These cover a range of different consoles and gaming formats including mobile and arcade. This list has been separated into console generations to make it clearer where you can jump in on the action with your favorite console.

First-generation console games

Silent Hill (1999)

Second-generation console games

Play Novel: Silent Hill (2001)

Silent Hill 2 (2001)

Silent Hill 3 (2003)

Silent Hill 4: The Room (2004)

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories (2009)

Third-generation console games

Silent Hill: Origins (2007)

Silent Hill: Homecoming (2008)

Silent Hill: Downpour (2012)

Silent Hill HD Collection (2012)

Fourth-generation console games

Silent Hill: Book of Memories (2012)

Mobile games

Silent Hill (2006)

Silent Hill: Orphan (2007)

Silent Hill: The Escape (2007)

Silent Hill: Orphan 2 (2008)

Silent Hill: Orphan 3 (2010)

Arcade games