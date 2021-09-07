How To Craft Ladders In Minecraft

Crafting is at the core of Minecraft, to no surprise given its name, but the game’s system is quite expansive with plenty of different items for both cosmetic and practical use.

When it comes to building structures high, you’re gonna need to have ways to climb up and ladders are one of the most common and effective options. Players can craft this item from relatively early in the game given its simple build structure and readily available materials.

Here is everything you’ll need to know and do to craft yourself ladders in Minecraft.

How to Make a Ladder in Minecraft

Ladders are one of the most simple items to craft in Minecraft and they come in extremely handy within both building and exploring.

You’re going to need one item to craft these and that is simple wood blocks. Here’s the down-low on how to acquire them and continue on to build your ladder.

Firstly, head around the map cutting down some trees to collect wood logs.

Next, open up your inventory and turn the wood logs into crafting wood planks by placing them into the four-square grid.

Now take that wood and create a crafting table by placing a block in each square.

Place down your crafting table and place two blocks one on top of the other in the center of the nine-square grid.

Now take the sticks that you’ve created and place them back into the grid in a pattern with both the three right and left squares filled and the center block.

If you’ve followed this correctly you’ll now have ladders!

You’re only going to get three ladders out of seven sticks so make sure to collect as many resources as necessary for your build.