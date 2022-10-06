How to fix Duality’s Bell bug in Destiny 2

If you’re a Destiny 2 player who has been chasing after the seal for the Duality dungeon and its accompanying title, Discerptor, or at the very least trying to increase the pesky drop rate of the Heartshadow exotic sword, you’ve more than likely made an attempt to complete the Duality dungeon solo.

Of course, during that process, you’ve also likely run into an extremely frustrating bug, that being inexplicable deaths whenever you trigger a Bell of Conquest within the winding halls of Calus’ mind. This can be particularly disheartening for Guardians also trying to tick the box of completing the dungeon flawlessly.

If you’re running the dungeon as a fireteam of three, this issue can be often shrugged off and solved with a quick revive for a teammate who had better fortune when moving between dimensions. But when you’re in the Caiatl encounter alone and she’s down to an inch of her life after several painstaking damage phases, only to drop dead because you hosed down the Bell of Conquest as the encounter intended, this is problematic.

The short answer on how to ensure this stops happening on your next attempt, is to wait until Oct. 18 when Bungie drops a fix for the bug, around five months after the dungeon’s release during the Season of the Haunted.

Other speculative solutions, based on personal experience within the dungeon and previous buggy encounters, such as the Shade of Oryx sub-encounter in Kings Fall or traveling up and down lifts in the opening of Pit of Heresy, would be to ensure you’re not mid-air and on solid ground when activating a Bell or capping your framerate to 60fps on PC, or just ‘getting good’.

There are rumblings among the Destiny community on social media that Bungie is only bothering to address this matter due to a controversial nerf in recent days made to swords with the Eagers Edge perk which allowed for players to traverse the games world much faster than the developer intended.

Re: Enhanced Eager Edge – Team was finding numerous issues where the perk could be used to skip encounters, break mechanics, and generally cause issues with the game.



Have a couple notes from my perspective on where we'd like to improve moving forward: — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) October 5, 2022

Community manager dmg04 clarified the Eager’s Edge nerf happened due to the overpowered traversal enabling players to break the game world and travel outside of the map. Twitter is ablaze with players flaming Bungie for the nerf to ‘fun’ within the game, while not bothering to fix glaring issues which adversely affect the player experience.

Current state of Destiny 2, summarised pic.twitter.com/eEj3Y71suQ — Benj (@Benjjjyy) October 4, 2022

Looking at you, Cabal Phalanxes which bash you into kingdom come and blame it on the ‘Architects’, and you, Golgoroth, who decides to ignore whoever has your gaze when a little bit of stasis tickles you. Or you, Unstoppable Ogre in the Basilica encounter who ignores a stun because we interrupted you while you were crawling out of bed. Or you, shoddy Trials of Osiris matchmaking which re-matches sweat-lords with a giant swinging boot against a less-able team of baby chihuahuas for the former’s cheap ticket to the Lighthouse.

But alas, Bungie knows we’ll be coming back to face off against these common plights again and again. But that won’t stop us from whinging about them on social media until something gets done about them.