Bugs and broken promises might be common place in games these days, but Redfall, Lord of the Rings – Gollum, Counter Strike 2 have nothing on The Day Before.

If you’re one of the thousands of buyers feeling scammed by FNTASTIC studios; The Day Before, rest easy knowing you’re not alone. After five years in development, the title was released on 7 December to abysmal reviews, furious fans, and scores so low they made rock bottom look good.

After overwhelmingly negative reviews blasting the alpha for broken promises, minimal UI, and terrible multiplayer game design took over the site, Steam pulled the game from its store. Just 4 days after launch FNTASTIC has declared bankruptcy and the dredges of the company are working with Steam to refund players.

How to get a refund for The Day Before

Somehow, despite a slew of bad press ranging from stolen assets, direct copies of other game trailers, and multiple delays, FNTASTIC’s final release managed to sell more than $200,000 games. Those gamers suckered in by false promises are out nearly $40, but luckily Steam has a 2 hours, 2 weeks return policy that they are likely more than happy to honor – even if you managed to slog through more than 2 hours of the title.

To start your return, log into Steam and head to the “Help” tab at the top of the page (you can also go to Steam Help). Scroll down to “Purchases” and select The Day Before. Under the “What issue are you having” section, select “I would like a refund.”

If for any reason you feel like you might be denied a refund (if you’re a glutton for punishment and played for more than 2 hours, or god forbid you wait more than 14 days from your date of purchase to start the process), you can select the “I have a problem with a product in this purchase.” From here you can make an argument for why you deserve that money back and beg the Steam gods for a refund.

With the state of FNTASTIC and Steam’s willingness to pull the game, it’s likely you won’t encounter any pushback. There is always a margin for error so good luck deleting this title from your library – and your memory – forever.