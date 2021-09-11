One of the reasons Fortnite is the most popular battle royale game available today is its variety of different cosmetic upgrades available to spice up the game.

Over the years since Fortnite launched there have been many collaborations with big pop culture properties, movies, music, and all kinds of other cosmetic items that bring familiar characters into the world of Fortnite.

Along with these themed items, there are plenty of Fortnite original designs to purchase of earn that can be used in-game.

Everyone wants free stuff and while most of Fortnite’s cosmetics will cost you some amount of V-Bucks (in-game currency), there are multiple different ways to score yourself some free skins during different promotions inside and outside of the game.

How to get free skins in Fortnite

There are quite a few different promotions that players can use to get themselves free skins at one time or another. Most of these are time-restricted, however, Fortnite regularly makes some rewards available.

To get free skins in Fortnite one of the best ways is to compete in the limited-time cup events whenever a new collaboration skin is announced. These have been held regularly for Marvel and DC skins in the days before they are made available in the store and players who perform well in these events get the new look for free.

Sometimes there are special quests held in-game that will provide rewards to those who complete them. While these aren’t always available, they are another way to get free cosmetics as you play the game.

The Battle Pass is obviously the go-to place for cosmetics in Fortnite and while it does cost a hefty fee of V-Bucks, you can potentially get it for free if you earn the V-Bucks through the free tiers of the Battle Pass in previous seasons.

Outside of these options, there are other ways to get free skins in Fortnite but they require you to be a member of other services. Most notable of these are Prime Gaming and PlayStation Plus who both have in the past offered unique cosmetic outfits to their users for free.

These are all the ways that Fortnite has in the past handed out free cosmetic items. Keep your eyes peeled in-game to see when any of these promotions go live and when you can add more looks to your collection.