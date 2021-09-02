How To Get Golden Keys In Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is a game all about getting equipment. To succeed in the harsh world of Pandora, you’re going to need to loot and scavenge every single thing that isn’t nailed down. And for the very best gear, you’ll need to get Golden Keys.

Released in 2019, Borderlands 3 is the latest game in the massive Borderlands series. It is an action RPG “looter shooter” that sees players blasting their way through hordes of enemies as they explore and gather loot. Like any game with a focus on loot, the quality of drops varies wildly, from common trash right up to rare and legendary items.

Thankfully, there is a simple way to get your hands on some stunning gear. And that way is the Golden Chest.

What are Golden Keys?

One of the best ways to get these rare items is to collect them from the Golden Chest found in Sanctuary, the spaceship that acts as your hub world in the game. However, this chest is only unlocked with Golden Keys.

Unlike other items in the game, Golden Keys are not dropped by slain foes. The only way to get Golden Keys is by redeeming SHiFT codes. SHiFT codes are 25-character alphanumeric codes. When inputted into the game, these codes give the player rewards, including special seasonal items and the Golden Keys, provided the player has signed up to the free SHiFT service on Gearbox’s website.

Getting SHiFT codes

SHiFT codes can be found in many places. Gearbox regularly gives them out on their official Twitter and Facebook pages, and Randy Pitchford sometimes shares them via his personal Twitter account. SHiFT codes are also given out during developer livestreams. They have even been hidden in other Borderlands media, including YouTube videos and promotional trailers. So it is always worth keeping your eyes peeled for the next code.

It should be noted that some SHiFT codes are time-limited, meaning that if you don’t redeem your reward before the deadline, you will lose access to it.

How to redeem a SHiFT code

Once you have a SHiFT code, you can redeem it in one of two ways. You can redeem it in-game by going to the SHiFT tab that is found in the Social menu. Or you can claim it via the Borderlands or SHiFT websites, both of which have an area for code redemption.

Once you’ve redeemed the code, the items will be sent to your in-game mailbox, which is also found in your Social menu. Then, all that’s left is to head over to your Golden Chest and claim all of your sweet, sweet rewards!