How to get the platinum trophy in the ‘Dead Space’ remake

A remake of 2008’s Dead Space hits shelves on Jan. 27, 2023, inviting players back to the 26th century.

The remake largely follows the same plot as the original, but several fresh additions are worth paying attention to. A smattering of trophies are available in the remake, but none are so tantalizing as the platinum trophy. There are 48 trophies in the Dead Space remake, in total, and you’ll need all of them to obtain the platinum. We’ll quickly cover some problem areas that might offer some resistance for first-time players, which you’ll want to focus on while running through the game.

Focus on completion first

Screenshot via Motive Studio

A robust New Game+ mode means getting the more difficult trophies—for things like completing the game on the unforgiving “impossible” difficulty—will be much easier. Impossible difficulty still requires a new save, but you can use the last suit you beat the game with to start, meaning it’s worth completing the game once first.

New Game+ is also required to get enough Nodes to upgrade all weapons and equipment, including ten that are rewarded after completing the game.

Consider an easier difficulty

Screenshot via Motive Studio

If you’re tackling trophies which don’t require a specific difficulty setting—which equals out to all of them, besides one—you may want to consider running through the game a few times on Easy or Medium difficulty. When you’re just focused on collecting items and tackling things like the Shooting Gallery and Master Security Override, it’ll be quicker and more efficient if you aren’t spending so much time and ammo taking down beefy foes.

Remember that the game is meant to be replayed

If you miss something, don’t fret. Dead Space isn’t a long game, and it’s meant to be replayed and enjoyed time and time again. If you’re having fun, you’re doing it right.

We hope these quick tips help your journey toward the Dead Space remake’s platinum trophy go a little smoother. Happy hunting.