How To Keep Water From Freezing In Minecraft

Minecraft offers players plenty of exploration and crafting options in its open-world setting. With a range of resources available to collect and plenty of options for their use, the game acts as a blank canvass for players to manipulate as they feel.

One of the most commonly used resources in Minecraft is water. Whether it’s to aid in growing other resources or just for decorative purposes there is plenty of reasons to have water around your world, however, the weather can often cause problems.

In Minecraft, water freezes for a few different reasons and having frozen water can cause problems for players’ setups. Here is everything you need to know about making sure that the water doesn’t freeze within your build.

How To Stop Water From Freezing In Minecraft

There are a few key things to remember if you want to stop water from freezing in Minecraft and either of these solutions will do the trick.

Placing a block above the water source will work. It doesn’t matter how high above it just must be directly above. Surrounding the block of water with torches is another method that will stop it from freezing. You’ll need to do this for each block that has water present.

If necessary, a combination of these two methods will ensure that it doesn’t happen, however, here is what you need to know about why it may be freezing in the first place.

The water is exposed to the sky

The light level adjacent to the water block is less than 13

There is at least one adjacent block that is not water

Following these few Minecraft rules, you’ll be set to keep your water from being frozen in the future.