Jurassic World Evolution is an extremely popular business simulation game that allows players to build their dream parks full of dinosaurs just as it happens in the Jurassic Park film franchise. There are plenty of unique mechanics and important business decisions you’ll need to learn and master during your time playing the game, including buying and selling dinosaurs and structures.

Last month, the sequel to the popular game launched, and as you’d expect, it has peaked interest in the original game and brought a plethora of new players into the fold. Naturally, those players might have some questions along the way, including how to sell dinosaurs.

Selling dinosaurs is something players will both want and have to do at some point during their time playing Jurassic World Evolution. Here’s how you can get that done.

How to sell dinosaurs in Jurassic World Evolution

If you’re looking to sell a dinosaur in Jurassic World Evolution, then you’ll first have to make sure that you’ve already placed down an ACU Centre. If you’ve done so, here are the steps to take to sell a dinosaur.

Interact with your ACU Centre and from the menu, select ACU Helicopter.

From the next menu, select Add Task+.

Next, select and find the dinosaur that you’re planning on selling and use the ACU Helicopter to tranquilize it.

Now, select the tranquilized dinosaur and choose Sell Dinosaur. If done correctly, it will be sold.

While this is the method of completing this task in Jurassic World Evolution, the process will likely be very similar in Jurassic World Evolution 2.