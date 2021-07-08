How To Sign Into YouTube On Xbox Series X/S

Xbox’s latest line of consoles, the Series X and S, not only provide an excellent gaming performance for players but also can be used as the ultimate media center.

Xbox Series console can use the YouTube app to stream video directly to the console. In this article, we will be walking you through how to set up YouTube on your console and get connected to the action.

How to connect YouTube on Xbox Series X/S

The first thing you need to do to set up YouTube on your Xbox console is navigate to the store tab, search for YouTube and download it to your device. Next, you’re going to need to boot up the application, which will allow you to search and browse all the content on the platform.

To personalize the app, you’ll want to sign in to your account. Doing this will give you a tailored home screen with content recommended for you, access to your subscriptions, and a way to cast from other devices to your console.

Logging in is quite simple: Navigate to Sign-in & Settings from the menu, once selecting this you will see an activation code displayed on your screen.

With the code, move to either your mobile phone or PC and visit www.youtube.com/activate. On this site, you’ll need to log into your Google account before entering the code displayed on your Xbox console. If done successfully, you should be good to go.

It can sometimes be a bit of a hassle to use the Xbox controller to input search terms. Thankfully, Microsoft has added the ability to connect a mobile device that can be used as a controller for YouTube. That way, you’re able to type in search terms via your phone’s keyboard.

This process can be completed through the YouTube app for IOS, Android, or m.YouTube but is only accessible if you’re logged into the same account on both devices.