Streaming to Twitch is a great way to build a community and make the most out of your time gaming and fortunately doing so is now easier than ever.

While the pastime was previously limited to those who gamed on PC over the years streaming on console has become far more accessible and it has never been more simple than it is today.

The process for streaming on Twitch does differ slightly between consoles, but here is everything you need to know so that you can start sharing your gameplay on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox.

How to stream live on Twitch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox

The process of streaming to Twitch differs for all consoles as some internal streaming software functions differently from others, and of course, the Nintendo Switch lacks any internal streaming options.

This being the case, you can stream any of these devices to Twitch with the help of a capture card.

How to stream to Twitch from Nintendo Switch

You will need to take advantage of an external capture card if you plan on streaming your Nintendo Switch gameplay to Twitch. This means you can only stream while playing in docked mode.

First, connect a HDMI cable from your Nintendo Switch console’s output to the input on the capture card that you are using.

From your capture card, connect another HDMI cable from the output and then to the TV or monitor that you plan on gaming with.

Depending on the capture card that you are using you’ll likely need to connect a USB device from the card to the PC where you plan on streaming from.

Now on your PC, you’ll want to add this capture card as a video source in the streaming software of your choice so that it can be broadcast to your stream.

How to stream to Twitch from PlayStation

Streaming to Twitch couldn’t be easier on PlayStation. As the console boasts its own internal streaming capabilities players simply need to start up a game and they can immediately get going.

First, boot up the game that you plan on streaming to your viewers.

Now choose the “Share” button on your controller.

From here choose broadcast gameplay.

On the next screen choose Twitch as your desired output.

If you haven’t already, you’ll be cued to sign in to your Twitch account.

Type in your desired title and set the options for your broadcast.

Now, simply start streaming.

Once you’re ready to wrap things up, end the stream by choosing the “Share” button once again and selecting the option to end the broadcast.

How to stream to Twitch from Xbox

On your Xbox console, you’ll need to complete some setup before you can hop in on the streaming action.