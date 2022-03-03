How to two-hand weapons in ‘Elden Ring’

The official release of FromSoftware’s widely-anticipated Elden Ring is sending shockwaves throughout the gaming community as players plunge into the expansive, captivating Lands Between.

Despite the game’s well-established challenge, players new and old are flocking to Elden Ring to try their hands at FromSoftware’s latest grueling title. Newcomers are finding themselves faced with the towering hurdle of mastering the game’s complex but gratifying controls, a task that some are struggling immensely to tackle.

Elden Ring is packed full of tricks and careful strategies to help players conquer some of its most intimidating foes. The question of weapons will arise early in any gamer’s foray into the Lands Between, and many players are still determining which weapons suit their play style best. Two-handing a weapon is an excellent tactic for players looking to dial up their damage, but it does come at a cost to your defense.

How to two-hand Elden Ring weapons

Image via Unrated 7/YouTube

Beating a boss in Elden Ring can take quite a lot of work. If, at some point, you choose to ditch your shield in lieu of simply hacking away at your opponent, you may want to consider holding it with two hands. This will give a boost to your damage output, but will require careful dodging if you want to avoid yet another announcement that “You Died.”

The method to shift a one-handed weapon into a two-handed hold depends on how you’re enjoying the game and which hand your weapon is currently in. For PC players, you’ll simply need to hit E and right or left click, depending on which hand holds the weapon.

For users on consoles, the process is just as simple. Xbox users simply need press Y while also tapping either the right or left button, and PlayStation users can use the same approach, but with Triangle instead of Y.

If you do choose to ditch your shield in favor of a two-handed approach, just be sure to stay on your toes. That dodge ability is going to come in really handy.