How to unlock every costume in ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

There are many collectibles in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, which dropped today. The game was developed by Purple Lamp Studios and is a “collectathon,” where in addition to beating bosses and finishing the story, you can collect Gold Coins, Golden Underpants, Jellies, and Golden Spatulas. You can read our review of the game here.

You won’t just mindlessly be collecting these items, as each collectible serves a particular purpose. One of these is to unlock an array of costumes for SpongeBob to wear with some that progress you through the story while others reference the original cartoon. All the costumes unlock when certain requirements are met, and you might be staring at a silhouette wondering what costume it is and how to acquire it. Here’s our guide for unlocking all 42 costumes in The Cosmic Shake.

Every costume in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

There are different tiers of costumes in the game. For example, one tier is unlocked by acquiring the DLC of the game, which comes as a pre-order bonus. These are all the costumes that are unlocked through downloadable content.

JellyBob

Band Geeks Uniform

Opposite Day

Dried Sponge

RoboBob SteelPants

MermaidManBob

PrimitiveBob

There are another 11 costumes you earn as part of the game’s story. Be warned that all of the requirements here are spoilers for the game, and the last two are spoilers for quests you can go back to after you beat certain levels.

SpongeBob – This costume is unlocked from the start of the game.

Wacky Child – This is the first costume you unlock and is story-related.

Cowboy – You will unlock the Cowboy costume before going to Wild West Jellyfish Fields.

KarateBob – After you beat the Wild West Jellyfish Fields level, you will unlock this costume.

Pirate – The Pirate costume is unlocked before you go to Pirate Goo Lagoon.

Employee of the Month – Once you beat Pirate Goo Lagoon and complete the Krabby Patty minigame in Bikini Bottom, you will unlock this costume.

Flower – You will acquire the Flower costume before you go to Halloween Rock Bottom.

SpongeGar – The SpongeGar costume will be unlocked before you go to Prehistoric Kelp Forest.

Bard – You will unlock the Bard before you get to the Medieval Sulfur Fields.

DutchmanBob – The Flying Dutchman will appear in Halloween Rock Bottom, in Kandyville, after you complete the level. The DutchmanBob costume will be given to you as a reward for completing the Flying Dutchman’s quest.

RainbowBob – You will need to complete the quest Glovey Glove gives you to get the RainbowBob costume. He will appear in the Glove World Entrance after you beat the level.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

The rest of the costumes require you to collect an amount of Gold Coins for each tier of four while each individual costume requires a total of 500 Jellies to unlock. This means that to unlock every costume in the game, you will need to accumulate a total of 50 Gold Coins and 12,000 Jellies. Fortunately, the game is filled with extra Jellies and Gold Coins, so you won’t be able to miss any of these requirements.

The following costumes will be available to unlock once you collect two Gold Coins.

Underwear

SpongeBuck

KuddlyBob

Boy Scout

These costumes will be unlockable once you reach four Gold Coins.

Action Hero

Ghost

Deck Swabber

Goofy Goober

Eight Gold Coins will be required to unlock the next tier of costumes.

ExplorerBob

Knight

Vampire

Housemaid

A total of 10 Gold Coins are required to make this next set of costumes unlockable.

Hippie

Fisherman

Rocker

Clown

You will need 12 Gold Coins to make these costumes available.

ElfBob

RehydratedBob

Skeleton

Wizard

Finally, these last four costumes require a total of 14 Gold Coins to make them unlockable.

Jellyfish Hunter

Lifeguard

The Quickster

BikerBob

A number of these costumes are references to the cartoons, some of the movies, or previous games. With the amount of backtracking involved in getting most of the collectibles, you are pretty much guaranteed to wear your favorite costume for a while if not for the majority of your experience.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available now on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.