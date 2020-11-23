PlayStation’s Black Friday Sale Offers Discounts Of Up To 70%

The retail sector’s most important day of the year is just around the corner and, as always, gamers stand to benefit greatly. Black Friday isn’t scheduled to officially take place until later this week, of course, but platform holders Microsoft and Sony are getting in on the action early with their own respective storewide sales. It’s the latter, in particular, however, that’s has the most lucrative and sought-after exclusive games, meaning PlayStation owners undoubtedly stand to walk away the biggest winners of this annual promotion.

For the sake of brevity, we won’t be listing every (the full selection consists of hundreds, if not thousands) single title on offer throughout the sale period, but suffice it to say that the odds of finding what you’re looking for at a lower-than-usual price are definitely in your favor.

God of War

Apex Legends

Assassin’s Creed (various)

DOOM Eternal

Hitman 2

Mortal Kombat 11

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Grand Theft Auto V

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Watch Dogs: Legion

Street Fighter V

Final Fantasy (various)

The Outer Worlds

Marvel’s Avengers

The above, as well as many, many more, are eligible for discounts, though it’s worth noting that the amount you save isn’t universal. While some titles enjoy whopping price cuts of up to 70%, others can be as low as 20%, so it’s definitely a good idea to shop around for the best bargains, especially those that are available elsewhere (Steam, Xbox Store, etc) for potentially less.

Generally speaking, folks who already own a PlayStation 5 can be safe in the knowledge that the vast majority of last-gen adventures are fully backwards compatible with the new hardware, though there are some outliers. If, on the other hand, your backlog of games is already daunting, various deals for PlayStation Plus membership (which includes PlayStation Collection) are also up for grabs. Hit the link below to head straight on over to the sale page. Happy shopping!