Huge PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Over 1,000 Games For A Limited Time

Steam users aren’t the only gamers able to celebrate summer with an onslaught of heavily discounted titles. As of today, Sony’s massive PlayStation sale to coincide with rising temperatures has kicked off, bringing with it potentially huge savings on some of the best digital entertainment money can buy. As expected, the amount of damage control one is able to maintain for their wallet will vary wildly depending on individual choice, with newer games naturally receiving far more modest price reductions than those that have already been sitting on store shelves for months or years.

With that in mind, it’s worth combing through every page looking for that perfect hidden gem, though if you’ve never the time nor desire to do so, we’ve picked out several highlights worthy of your immediate attention.

It goes without saying, of course, that anything exclusive to PlayStation 5 is going to fetch a higher price than, say, God of War, Spider-Man and Uncharted, especially as all some of these (and more) are currently completely free for anyone with an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

If, on the other hand, you’ve so far managed to refrain from dropping full price on the likes of Demon’s Souls and/or Returnal, now’s the time to buy in. Other than both being fantastic releases for the next-gen console, they’re now far cheaper than the usual $70 RRP at $49. With the latter’s developer, Housemarque, recently announcing its acquisition by Sony to become a first-party studio alongside the likes of Naughty Dog and Insomniac, you can bet that a sequel is on the cards, making the first entry a must-play.

Whatever you decide to check out with, August 18th is the cutoff date for this particular sale, so there’s still got plenty of time to decide. Happy shopping!