Big Ubisoft Sale Discounts Tons Of Games By Up To 80%

If you’re in the mood to go exploring in one of Ubisoft‘s masterfully (mostly) crafted open worlds, we’ve just caught wind of a sale you’ll want to know about. Online retailer Green Man Gaming has kicked off its latest publisher-wide sale, this time with a focus on the France-based company’s numerous acclaimed IPs. Various entries from the Far Cry, Rainbow Six, Watch Dogs and Assassin’s Creed franchises are all up for grabs at a fraction of their usual asking prices, some of which are currently on offer for more than 80% off.

2016’s Watch Dogs 2 appears to have received the biggest discount at 82% and can be yours until the promotion ends for less than $20. The exhaustive collection of titles included is far too large to list here, but you can check out the sample below for some of the best deals available. Do note: you’ve only got until later this week, June 18th, to take advantage of the sale period before everything reverts back to standard prices.

Anno 1800: Complete Edition – $48.40

Assassin’s Creed Origins: Gold Edition – $17.60

Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition – $8.71

Ghost Recon: Wildlands – $13.20

Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition – $17.60

The Crew 2: Gold Edition – $22

Far Cry 4: Gold Edition – $15.84

For Honor: Complete Edition – $31.94

The Division – $14.52

Star Trek: Bridge Crew – $11

You definitely can’t go wrong with any of the above, though with the next chapter in Assassin’s Creed – Valhalla – due out later this year, we’d suggest starting with Origins if you’ve yet to explore its rendition of Ancient Egypt. While the series has long since given up on telling an overarching narrative, Origins marks the point in which Ubisoft started going heavy on adding RPG elements and Valhalla is likely to take that even further in the winter.

The choice is ultimately yours to make, of course, so be sure to let us know which game(s) you’ve decided to pick up in this particular sale via the comments below!