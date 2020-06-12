Gorgeous Screenshots Show Off Spider-Man: Miles Morales

One of the next-gen titles that was featured during Sony’s PS5 event today was Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The sequel to Insomniac Games’ critically acclaimed and commercially successful 2018 effort Marvel’s Spider-Man was without a doubt a highlight of the reveal, which was held as an alternative to the previously-cancelled E3.

For the most part, the footage released during Insomniac’s presentation featured familiar imagery: Spider-Man gliding through the streets of New York City, fighting bad guys on large industrial sites that are halfway in the process of being destroyed, and saving a few civilians along the way. There’s one big twist, though, and it has to do with the protagonist.

As the game’s title suggests, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will not center on Peter Parker, but his friend Miles. A familiar face in the friendly neighborhood hero’s comic book mythos, Miles was a supporting character in the original game, one that players could control only during a select number of stealth sections.

This time around, he’s been given a bigger role. Similar to the insanely popular Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film, Miles is a young New Yorker who’s still getting used to being a vigilante. Whether the video game iteration of this enthusiastic teen will require Peter to teach him the ropes as well remains to be seen, though.

Following the example of rival studio Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham franchise, Insomniac was able to create a Spider-Man game that didn’t just appeal to diehard fans of the character, but pretty much anyone who owned a gaming console. Through a combination of smoothly-flowing yet challenging combat, and incredibly satisfying web-slinging, the studio was able to truly make players feel what it’s like to be Spider-Man.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see more of Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Let us know in the comments section below.