Insomniac’s Wolverine Game Will Be “Full Size” With “Mature Tone,” Says Creative Director

Brian Horton, the creative director for the recently-announced Wolverine game developed by Insomniac Games and coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, said the game would be “full size” with a “mature tone” on Sept. 13.



Responding to a fan on Twitter, Horton said the game would not be an “expandalone” akin to last year’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but “full size” and with a “mature tone.”

Full size, mature tone — Brian Horton (@BrianHortonArt) September 12, 2021

The mature tone of the game would be in line with the nature of Wolverine’s character and history. Hugh Jackman’s final turn as the character in 2017’s Logan is probably one of the better indicators as to what a more mature Wolverine storyline might look like in a game like this.

Little is known about the game outside of the short trailer that Insomniac revealed last week during a PlayStation State of Play conference, which didn’t even include a release window. Given Insomniac’s reputation as one of the best developers in the business, fans of the classic Marvel character have plenty of reason for excitement.

Most recently, Insomniac released Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the latest sequel in the developer’s best-known franchise, which received mostly positive reviews from critics. The developer has also found plenty of success with other games like Sunset Overdrive and the PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man games. Spider-Man 2 was also announced during the State of Play conference and is scheduled for release in 2023.