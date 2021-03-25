The Internet Celebrates Pokémon Black & White As It Trends Online

In case you hadn’t heard, The Pokémon Company will be taking aspiring League Champions on yet another nostalgia trip later this year. Confirmed last month during a special presentation, Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are the names being given to long-awaited remakes of the Gen IV era, which will see Trainers either revisit the Sinnoh Region or arrive on its shores for the first time if they missed the boat back in 2006.

Interestingly, the core RPG series’ guardian, Game Freak, won’t be overseeing the development of this duo (more on that later), but company co-founder Junichi Masuda will be involved in what can only be described as deliberate downgrades. While clearly a decision made to better reflect the originals’ art style, some fans have voiced their disappointment over Diamond & Pearl‘s reimagining not using the same game engine as 2019’s best-selling Sword and Shield. Whichever side of the fence you sit on is up to you, but it would seem as if the news has indirectly prompted a surge in interest over more classics.

Pokémon Black & White has been trending on Twitter over the last few days, prompting many to take a trip down memory lane, and you can check out some responses for yourself below.

Since Gen 5 is trending, I'd just like to say.

PLAY POKÉMON BLACK, WHITE, BLACK 2 AND WHITE 2. There is a reason why most consider them the best generation of Pokémon games! pic.twitter.com/kNTTWdUPlc — Paper Mawile (@TangaTang34) March 24, 2021

POKEMON GEN 5 IS TRENDING LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/41T7zJpIui — Wolfy TDA – comms open (@wolfylove345) March 24, 2021

Gen 5 is trending so you know I gotta give a shoutout to my boy Sawk pic.twitter.com/nKp7oq51l7 — MrTyeDye (@MrTyeDye1) March 24, 2021

Gen 5 is trending? Post best boy pic.twitter.com/AoV3B2A4cz — Jane✨💜♠️Justice for M!Grima; alt when? (@dentos_wife) March 24, 2021

Ooh Gen 5 is trending? I've got nostalgia bias but BW is my favorite pokémon game to this day. The gym leaders all feel like people and Cheren and Bianca truly feel like longtime friends Once again asking for you to play it if you haven't already — MeatballSander (@MeatballSander) March 24, 2021

With Gen 5 trending I kind of think that Sword and Shield might have had a better reaction if they just did a more extreme version of what Black and White did.

Only use new pokemon. Not even Pikachu. — Tree 🌠Commissions Open 0/10 Slots filled🌠 (@Dragomuse) March 24, 2021

Assuming the pattern continues, Unova will be the next setting to get some TLC. Considering how long fans have had to wait (Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire launched almost seven years ago) for Diamond & Pearl‘s return, however, it’ll probably be some time before we get there.

As for what Game Freak is currently working on, that would be Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Billed as a true open world entry set in ancient Sinnoh, the spinoff is scheduled to arrive in early 2022 for Nintendo Switch. Check out some early gameplay over here.