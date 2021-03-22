The Internet’s Celebrating Resident Evil’s 25th Anniversary

25 years ago to this day, one of the games industry’s longest-running and beloved franchises was born.

Resident Evil, the series which helped birth the survival horror genre on March 22nd, 1996, continues to enjoy as much – if not more – success today as it did more than two decades ago and fans are unsurprisingly celebrating the milestone all across the internet. On Twitter, in particular, many are sharing fond memories of their first foray into the iconic Spencer Mansion as Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, encountering their first reanimated corpse shortly after walking through its doors.

It’s worth mentioning, of course, that not everyone has been a loyal follower since day one, and given how much the IP has changed over the years, everyone will have their own story to share. Indeed, it’s arguably thanks to Capcom’s continued attempts to modernize and innovate with each iteration that Resident Evil has stood the test of time, and while there have certainly been missteps along the way (RE 6 being a particular low point), they’ve been far outweighed by the highs.

Take a look at some of the appreciation posts for yourselves down below:

As for how Capcom itself intends to mark the occasion, it has confirmed that today is the beginning of a months-long period of festivities that will continue well into the summer and beyond. April marks the broadcast of a brand new game showcase, with the release of Resident Evil Village to follow on May 7th. All of that is in addition to several movie and TV projects based on the series currently in the works and you can read more about those over here.