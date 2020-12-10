The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Cyberpunk 2077’s Sex Scenes

Cyberpunk 2077 offers myriad ways for players to entertain themselves while strolling the neon-lit streets of Night City and one pastime – wholly unsurprisingly, it’s worth noting – has quickly become a hot favorite. As the developer responsible for bringing to life one of gaming’s most iconic sex scenes in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (you know the one), it’s hardly surprising that CD Projekt RED has taken on the self-imposed task of surpassing Geralt of Rivia’s intimate reunion with Yennefer on horseback.

The developer has made no secret of the fact that its highly anticipated RPG contains generous helpings of NSFW content, but some fans, it seems, have nevertheless been taken aback by what they depict. Liberal as it is with sexuality, Cyberpunk 2077 gives protagonist V the option to indulge in hetero and homosexual sex with others, both of which have sent the internet into a frenzy. Reactions range from muted surprise to outright elation over the feature’s all-inclusive nature, and some have even encountered side-splitting glitches in the quest to get laid in-game.

See below for just a sample of what folks are saying:

Just saw a gay sex scene from cyberpunk it was very interesting — going out sad (@heroinsorrow) December 10, 2020

I'm only on Twitter rn to see if anyone has videos of the cyberpunk 2077 sex scenes yet. — The Holly Jolly Hippo (@HappyHippo0403) December 10, 2020

Apparently cyberpunk 2077 has sex scenes 😮 pic.twitter.com/ttCKG2LLOP — Maxa (@MaxaClade) December 10, 2020

you can choose a gay sex scene in cyberpunk and now i want this game even more — Lets Happy Together (@Happy0350) December 10, 2020

cyberpunk sex scene was 10/10. — adinplore🐞 (@adinplore) December 10, 2020

my character clipped through the floor during the first sex scene in cyberpunk 2077 lmfaoooooo — 🍷 policeman with thunderdome wizard tattoo (@SEIFFERTOVAL) December 9, 2020

Pornhub gonna be full of people uploading their sex scenes from Cyberpunk fr — Hyogs (@Hyogs_) December 10, 2020

Cyberpunk may be an absolute transphobic, racist mess of a game, but I have a deep respect for the specific dev(s) who animated the erotic + romantic gay sex scene I just saw. — play no more heroes OR ELSE (@bradyonetta) December 10, 2020

Once again @Sony @PlayStation are being hypocrites about nudity in games on their platform. Gotta censor all the anime games that are even a little bit risque (i.e. Senran Kagura), but realistic games like #Cyberpunk2077 can show FULL nudity, no problem. Even sex scenes! Wow. — Rue (@Etanya_) December 10, 2020

On my way to buy Cyberpunk 2077 just for the explicit gay sex scenes pic.twitter.com/WfwgGziavX — Cat Boi !! (@CatttBoiii) December 10, 2020

me when i checked out the cyberpunk 2077 homo sex scene in class and forgot to turn off the volume pic.twitter.com/9cJbXWWxFc — wdrb (@wdr6zzz) December 10, 2020

CD Projekt may have achieved its aim of quenching digital thirst, then, but it certainly hasn’t been winning brownie points with every community. Indeed, several reviews have heavily criticized the title not just for featuring derogatory stereotypes and racism, but poor representation of trans people. Critics have taken particular issue with a perceived fetishization of transgender characters as well as a potentially harmful decision to have gender decided by voice, rather than genitals. See here for the full story.

Also, feel free to share with us your early experiences in Cyberpunk 2077 (salacious or otherwise) in the usual place down below!