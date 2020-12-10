Home / gaming

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Cyberpunk 2077’s Sex Scenes

By
Cyberpunk 2077 offers myriad ways for players to entertain themselves while strolling the neon-lit streets of Night City and one pastime – wholly unsurprisingly, it’s worth noting – has quickly become a hot favorite. As the developer responsible for bringing to life one of gaming’s most iconic sex scenes in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (you know the one), it’s hardly surprising that CD Projekt RED has taken on the self-imposed task of surpassing Geralt of Rivia’s intimate reunion with Yennefer on horseback.

The developer has made no secret of the fact that its highly anticipated RPG contains generous helpings of NSFW content, but some fans, it seems, have nevertheless been taken aback by what they depict. Liberal as it is with sexuality, Cyberpunk 2077 gives protagonist V the option to indulge in hetero and homosexual sex with others, both of which have sent the internet into a frenzy. Reactions range from muted surprise to outright elation over the feature’s all-inclusive nature, and some have even encountered side-splitting glitches in the quest to get laid in-game.

See below for just a sample of what folks are saying:

cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt may have achieved its aim of quenching digital thirst, then, but it certainly hasn’t been winning brownie points with every community. Indeed, several reviews have heavily criticized the title not just for featuring derogatory stereotypes and racism, but poor representation of trans people. Critics have taken particular issue with a perceived fetishization of transgender characters as well as a potentially harmful decision to have gender decided by voice, rather than genitals. See here for the full story.

Also, feel free to share with us your early experiences in Cyberpunk 2077 (salacious or otherwise) in the usual place down below!

