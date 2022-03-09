The United States government is reportedly investigating three individuals on suspicion of insider trading following their purchase of options in Activision Blizzard days before it was announced the company would be acquired by Microsoft.

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing “people familiar with the matter”, Barry Diller, Alexander von Furstenberg, and David Geffen all purchased large options at $40 each in the days leading to the announcement while the share price was sitting around $63 ahead of its jump to now $80.

The report states that the three investors would have profited around $60 million from their options purchased on Jan. 14. This number could continue to rise, however, as the men are yet to execute on them and they won’t expire until 2023.

There are two investigations going on simultaneously into the matter. The Justice Department is looking into whether the options trades violated any insider-trading laws, alongside a civil insider-trading investigation from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Speaking to WSJ, Diller claims that neither he nor the other two men had prior knowledge of Microsoft’s plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, calling it “one of those coincidences”.

According to Diller, Mr. von Furstenberg, who is his stepson, had been purchasing Activision-Blizzard stock before Jan. 14, believing that the company “would either go private or would be acquired at some point”.

The investigation comes after JPMorgan Chase, who facilitated the private transactions, reported them to law enforcement after Microsoft’s acquisition was announced on Jan. 18.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is reported to cost the company $68 billion, or $95 per share should it go ahead as planned.

The sale came after multiple accusations of workplace misconduct and sexual harassment at the company which drove the share price down in the latter months of 2021.