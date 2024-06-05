Is a new PSP on the way? The release date rumors, explored

The very first portable PlayStation, aptly called the PlayStation Portable, released all the way back in 2004.

Over the years, its been gradually refined, with fresh releases upgrading the technology and games available for players to enjoy. The latest version of the device, the PSP Street, released in 2011, more than a decade back. Over the last 13 years, gamers have relied on the handy but outdated system to enjoy their favorite PlayStation titles on the go, but with the rise of the Switch and the Steam Deck those old PSPs are starting to lose relevance.

That is, unless a fresh one releases to reinvigorate the legions of PlayStation fans. Rumors indicate that a fresh version of the longstanding device are officially in development, but just how much truth informs these claims?

Is there going to be a new PSP?

Rampant claims point to a fresh PSP model working its way through the development stage, but Sony has yet to verify the rumors just yet. That leaves the veracity of the claims up in the air, but gamers were immediately intruiged by the potential.

That’s despite the disappointing launch of the PlayStation Portal, a handheld gaming accessory for the PlayStation 5 that failed to meet the expectations of gamers. Its not a bad system, necessarily, but it simply doesn’t match up to the competition provided by Steam or Nintendo.

But a fresh PSP could, and its made all the more tantalizing by rumors that the new version would support PS4 games. That would finally give gamers the opportunity to ditch the old console, which sports a number of titles that never made their way over the PS5, while still enjoying their favorite releases from the outdated system.

There’s no major demand for a Sony handheld out there, but that could change if the rumors of a new PSP are true, and in particular if the device exceeds gamers presently low expectations. The biggest hurdle in Sony’s path seems to be the lineup of games rumored to accompany the fresh PSP’s launch. Each of the games currently indicated in claims is already accessible on the Steam Deck, a device people already own and, based on Sony’s track record, one with far better capabilities than any new PSP could hope for.

The PS5 is a wonderful console, despite its sky-high price tag, however, proving that Sony does know how to deliver a sleek and streamlined system. Whether or not the company can do so in a modern handheld device is still up for debate, but Sony could end that debate once and for all if the rumors about a new PSP are true.

