Is Borderlands 2 Cross-Platform?

When it comes to Lotter Shooters, few have done it on the level of Borderlands or had the impact on the gaming space that Borderlands 2 did. Hailed as the best game in the series Borderlands 2 still boasts a healthy player base to this day.

First released in 2012, the popularity of Borderlands 2 spiked thanks to its multiplayer-friendly action that could be accessed both by players on a local device or through online play. The game would allow squads of up to four to venture the world together gunning down foes and collecting items.

Over the years the game has seen a release on plenty of platforms such as the PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and even portables like the PlayStation Vita. You may be wondering, with so many options where can I play with my friends?

Does Borderlands 2 Have Cross-Play?

Sadly, Borderlands 2 is not a cross-play game. Only those on the same device can party up using online play and this rule bars cross-play from consoles within the same family of devices also. Meaning that players on a PS3 cannot part up with their friends of PS4.

Being an older title, despite its active player base, cross-play options won’t be coming to the game at all. Fans of the series though may know that its third installment, Borderlands 3 does boast cross-play options to some extent meaning that gamers on Xbox or PC consoles can jump in with their friends. However, as usual, PlayStation has refused to play ball.