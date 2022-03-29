Is Fortnite getting a Moon Knight skin? The rumor, explained

Fortnite, the popular battle royale game with dedicated players worldwide, is known for giving fans extremely exciting collaborations. The third-person shooter game sends players on a mission for survival, and they’re able to do it with style and fun.

John Wick, Spider-Man, Daryl Dixon, and your favorite NFL team are just a few options available for long-time players of the game. Fortnite cuts its gameplay into seasons, and specific players become available as playable skins within the seasons. While some of the skins return from time to time, some you can only get with certain “battle passes” and purchase options.

While fans anxiously await the item shop’s renewal nightly, rumors frequently spin about what characters and skins could be on the horizon for the game. If current rumblings are anything to go by — an exciting Marvel hero might just be heading to Fortnite very soon.

Is Moon Knight coming to Fortnite?

Rumors of a Moon Knight skin heading to Fortnite first hit the internet a few days ago when an Epic partner revealed that an exciting event had taken place. Epic Games houses Fortnite under its umbrella, and it was shared that Epic Games & Disney recently asked creators to be part of a premiere event for the upcoming Disney Plus series, Moon Knight.

It’s noted that the last time this happened was with Dune, and soon after the event, the Dune collaboration went live within the game. Another famous player in the Fortnite realm, Shiina, shared this Tweet that fans were excited about just days ago.

Moon Knight collab coming soon? 😳



Epic Games & Disney invited some Fortnite content creators to a premiere event for the upcoming Moon Knight show!



The same happened with Dune, a collab took place shortly after.. 👀



(Thanks to @NotPaloleaks for making me aware of this!) pic.twitter.com/IIynojsQ2u — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 28, 2022

Several other gamers have shared the news, crediting NotPalo for first releasing the information.

As spotted by @NotPaloleaks;



Epic Games appears to have invited some content creators to watch the premiere of Moon Knight. While it's not confirmed yet, it makes it seem like we could see a Moon Knight collab in Fortnite soon. pic.twitter.com/1ShLa7Or8v — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 28, 2022

Fortnite has partnered with several big releases as of late, so it’s no surprise that fans are anticipating a Moon Knight skin, and some have even gone on to say that several other big films and shows may be coming to the video game later this year. It’s important to note that none of the rumors are confirmed, but they are definitely on the radar of those who play Fortnite often.

Fortnite collaborates with almost every major release nowadays, so it's a no brainer that a majority of these titles below will receive cosmetics pic.twitter.com/iXGOfAoxLd — Justin (@Justin_Neagle) March 16, 2022

As fans of Moon Knight know, the character has several aliases, which are later learned to be personalities as he is diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder. Without giving too much away, if you’re unfamiliar with the character of Moon Knight, it wasn’t until later issues that his aliases became personalities. CBR recently did an informative deep dive on the character, which shows more about the road to the Moon Knight we will meet in the Disney Plus series.

A skin with the character would be multifaceted. There could be several styles for the character, and the styles would allow each to look/dress differently while still being under the Moon Knight umbrella.

Other Marvel skins in Fortnite

What other Marvel skins exist in Fortnite? There are several. From Star-Lord and Black Widow to Deadpool and Iron Man, those who have been playing the game for several chapters and seasons have likely collected many of them. If you’ve not been involved with the game since the beginning, there are still opportunities to look out for skins that may return to the game and the opportunities to purchase any skins from future Marvel projects.

While the Moon Knight rumor is still a rumor at this point, it’s exciting to indulge the idea that we could see Moon Knight in the game soon. We’ll keep you updated as we find out more.