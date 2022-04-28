Game Pass is a great way to access games and with Microsoft's acquisition of Blizzard, Overwatch's potential inclusion is being discussed.

Overwatch is one of Activision Blizzard’s most well-known games and while it has been delayed several times, it appears that the game’s sequel is finally on its way.

In April, Overwatch 2 has held its beta for players on PC to test out, though there is still no sign of an exact release date. Given Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, many fans have begun to wonder: will the game be joining the Game Pass service?

Game Pass is Microsoft’s subscription gaming service that offers members a library of both new and legacy titles to play on their Xbox and PC devices.

Is Overwatch 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

PlayOverwatch/YouTube

Right now there isn’t any definite answer to whether Overwatch 2 will be added to Game Pass, but it is a strong possibility.

While previously no Blizzard titles have been added to Game Pass, given that Microsoft is set to acquire Activision Blizzard midway through 2023, there is a chance that games like Overwatch and Diablo could be added to the Game Pass subscription service.

In fact, when Microsoft’s acquisition plans were announced CEO Phil Spencer detailed how the new addition would add more value to subscribers of the Game Pass service.

“The acquisition also bolsters Microsoft’s Game Pass portfolio with plans to launch Activision Blizzard games into Game Pass, which has reached a new milestone of over 25 million subscribers. With Activision Blizzard’s nearly 400 million monthly active players in 190 countries and three billion-dollar franchises, this acquisition will make Game Pass one of the most compelling and diverse lineups of gaming content in the industry. Upon close, Microsoft will have 30 internal game development studios, along with additional publishing and esports production capabilities.”

All of these signs look positive, but ultimately it will likely come down to timing as to whether or not Overwatch 2 will be available to Game Pass subscribers on launch. If the game is released before the acquisition is finalized, then it likely won’t be immediately available, however, should it take place after the two companies have become one, then it would only seem right that it be available.

Overwatch 2 doesn’t currently have a release date, but it is expected to launch later in 2022 or in early 2023.