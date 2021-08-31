Sea of Thieves launched in March 2018 and has since built up a loyal following of virtual pirates.

Developed by Rare, Sea of Thieves is an open-world adventure game where players cooperate and compete on the high seas. Shipwrecks, skeleton ships, ghost fleets, and sea monsters all await on its carefully engineered tides, whether you set sail on a sloop or a galleon.

A commercial success, Sea of Thieves reported over a million players within two days of its well-publicized release. Following its launch on Steam, where it peaked with over 60,000 concurrent players, the game had over 15 million users by July 2020.

Early in-game events like The Hungering Deep and Cursed Sails made way for a battle pass model in late 2020. Players now take on three-month events with downloadable content that has helped Sea of Thieves achieve a consistent berth in Steam’s top 100 games.

Published by Microsoft, crossovers with the studio’s other franchises are not uncommon. Ships inspired by Halo, Gears of War, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps have been spotted on the waters. But can you play this pirate-themed MMO with your friends on both PC and consoles? Here’s what you need to know.

Can you play Sea of Thieves cross-platform?

Sea of Thieves showcases the versatility of Microsoft’s gaming network. It is an Xbox Play Anywhere title and has been available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers since launch. That means players can interact across platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and mobile xCloud Game Streaming.

Although crossplay was made optional in 2019 to ensure players felt evenly matched, the game can still be played across PC and console. As the game defaults to crossplay, you should be able to join your friends across the above platforms as soon as you load the game.