Is ‘Starfield’ coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Bethesda Game Studios’ first release in four years, Starfield, is set to drop on Nov. 11 2022. The game’s release will mark eleven years since the debut of their seminal adventure The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim back in 2011.

Starfield has been aptly described by studio director Todd Howard as “Skyrim in space“, and is the first new franchise developed by Bethesda Game Studios since the company released The Elder Scrolls: Arena in 1995. The last three releases from Bethesda Game Studios for console and PC release have been Fallout 76 (2018), Fallout 4 (2015), and Skyrim (2011).

Lead artist Istvan Pely dubbed the art direction as inspired by the idea of “NASA punk.” The game has been in development for years as a passion project at the studio, with Bethesda trademarking “Starfield” in 2013. Seven years before its release, roughly when Fallout 4 launched, Bethesda finally put the game into active development. Just prior to its announcement at E3 2018, the studio declared a version of it playable.

Starfield marks the first time since Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft that a title from the studio will be an Xbox console exclusive. The sci-fi roleplaying game is set to release exclusively on Xbox and not on rival company Sony’s PlayStation. With this partnership, fans are curious to learn if Starfield will be available on Xbox Game Pass, which currently boasts the extended catalogue of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

Will Starfield be on Game Pass?

To the delight of both hardcore Todd Howard stans and the gaming public, Starfield will be available on Xbox Game Pass from launch day. Nov. 11 will usher in the next generation of Bethesda RPGs, all available on the subscription service. A Game Pass subscription for either PC or console exclusively will run players $9.99 monthly, or they can enjoy an Ultimate subscription — which provides them with access to its full library on both Xbox and PC — for $14.99. Ultimate also includes access to EA Games and Xbox Gold.