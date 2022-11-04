Is the ‘God of War’ Thor the same God of Thunder as the MCU’s Thor?

One of the likely candidates for Game of the Year is nearly here with the release of the sequel to 2018’s God of War, God of War Ragnarök, which is set to release on Nov. 9, 2022. The 2018 game was heralded as a second coming for Kratos, the God of War. The sequel is getting similar praise, continuing the story and style of its predecessor. The two games leave Kratos’ world of the Greeks behind and explore the world of Norse mythology.

It is not as if the first game did not give you an idea as to where the sequel might take you, with an ending stinger showing you a glimpse of a hammer that many people assumed was Thor‘s. Indeed it was confirmed when PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio confirmed that Thor would be in the game with one of the latest trailers giving you a glimpse of a fight between the God of War and the God of Thunder. But when we got a glimpse of the Norse God, he looked nothing like the Thor we first think of, the one played by Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So is the Thor in God of War Ragnarök the same as the Thor in the MCU? Let’s take a look at him and find out.

Is Thor from God of War Ragnarök the same as Thor from the MCU?

Yes, both versions of the character are Thor, the God of Thunder, son of Odin. In the Marvel movies, he is played by Chris Hemsworth, blonde and built like a superhero, while in God of War Ragnarök he is voiced by Ryan Hurst and is built more like a Thor who drinks mead all day with red hair and a Viking’s beard. Even though this God of Thunder is fat, he will undoubtedly be a strong opponent for Kratos and his son Atreus, who was revealed to be Loki at the end of the last game. They also both wield Mjölnir, the dwarven hammer that can come back to their hands.

It is likely that while the characters are the same, the God of War version will have a different backstory, rooted further into Norse mythology than his Marvel counterpart. It’s also important to note that Thor is a hero in the MCU, while the God of War version is one of the antagonists and will probably be quite villainous, seeking vengeance for the death of his brother, Baldur in the last game. So those are the differences between the two versions of the Norse God of Thunder, and there will probably be more to discover when God of War Ragnarök releases on Nov. 9, 2022.