Is Ubisoft remaking the original ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game? The rumors, explained

Somewhat surprisingly, rumors may suggest that something Assassin’s Creed fans have been asking for might be in the pipeline and announced quite soon. The rumors are surrounding a remake of the original game in the franchise, Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed. Of course, these are just rumors that a new version of the 2007 game will be released, so do not take this as any official confirmation.

However, because rumors are circulating, and some of these rumors have been confirmed by members of the gaming community who are reliable enough to know this information – or at least who know sources who do – it’s worth at least having a look at the rumors.

What are the rumors surrounding a remake of Assassin’s Creed?

The rumors for a remake of the original Assassin’s Creed, which followed assassin Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad, have surfaced after a YouTuber named j0nathan made a video, supposedly leaking the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game, which has not yet been announced, titled Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You can watch the video for yourself above, although it is in French, so if you can’t understand it, you will need to turn on the auto-translate.

He mentions a number of things about the upcoming unannounced game, before mentioning that a remake of the original Assassin’s Creed, which was released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2007, will be released as a part of the game’s downloadable content. Jason Schreier, a distinguished reporter in the games industry, who currently writes for Bloomberg, corroborated part of the leak but left out the part about the remake. So it is unclear whether the actual remake rumor holds any water.

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

But, let’s delve into why the history of the franchise might prove this remake to be true. Firstly, this would not be the first time Ubisoft has released an updated version of a previously released PS3 game, previously remastering Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, and Assassin’s Creed III all for modern consoles. So, if Ubisoft were to go back and produce a remake of the original game, which was missing many of the mechanics featured in the games which followed it, it would not be out of character for them.

Secondly, it would not be the first time Assassin’s Creed would be packaged alongside an existing Assassin’s Creed game as downloadable content. If you purchased the first copies of Assassin’s Creed: Revelations on PS3, dubbed the ‘PS3-Only edition,’ you would be given a code for the original Assassin’s Creed game packaged alongside it. Therefore, bundling a remake of the original game as downloadable content for a new game would be a fun nod to the edition of the 2011 game.

However, we can speculate all we want, but it does not mean that this game is any more real. Unfortunately, as of this writing, a remake of the original Assassin’s Creed is only a rumor, but hopefully Ubisoft will return to their roots and remake the exploits of Master Assassin Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad.