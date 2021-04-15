James Gunn Names Knights Of The Old Republic As His Favorite Star Wars Property

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic holds a special place in the hearts and minds of many, including director James Gunn, it would seem.

Commenting on the fact that BioWare’s acclaimed RPG has been trending on social media as of late, the filmmaker – best known for his work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series – revealed that he still believes the title set in a galaxy far, far away to be the best video game of all time as well as his personal favorite Star Wars property from across the entire franchise.

Lauded for its excellent writing and characterization, KOTOR does indeed remain one of the most critically successful offshoots of George Lucas’ creation, making it hardly surprising that so many are eager to see it return either in remastered or remade form. Both such projects have been rumored to be in the works for some time, of course, and while nothing official has ever been announced, Aspyr Media, which specializes in porting old games to modern hardware, is heavily believed to be working on exactly that.

Here's How Keanu Reeves Could Look As Darth Revan In Knights Of The Old Republic Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The studio’s most recent credits involve Nintendo Switch ports of LucasArts’ Episode I: Racer and Republic Commando, though the latter has quite notably suffered from performance issues, leading to concern among fans over the quality of a KOTOR rerelease. Fortunately, Aspyr says it’s currently investigating frame rate inconsistencies plaguing Republic Commando and such oversights will be far less likely to fly under the radar with future projects.

Digressions aside, what do you think of the ongoing rumors of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic‘s return? Ecstatic at the thought of playing through the rich story once more, warts and all, or would you prefer a complete remake? Let us know in the usual place below!