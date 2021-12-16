James Gunn shows off his killer new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Xbox

Director James Gunn has had a busy couple of years dividing his attention between the DCEU’s The Suicide Squad, its spinoff TV show Peacemaker, and Marvel’s third installment in the Guardians film series, so you’d presume that he’d have no time to follow his own hobbies. Well, it appears that assumption couldn’t be any farther from the truth.

Of course, we wouldn’t exactly call experiencing the latest Marvel video game by Square Enix a hobby, especially since the title in question is Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn will definitely have some strong opinions to share in that regard and the team at Xbox has provided the filmmaker with the perfect means to experience the game in all its glory.

Indeed, the creative took to social media today to give us an update on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, while also announcing that he’s going to be “diving” into the Eidos Montreal’s video game adaptation with a customized and rather sick-looking version of Xbox Series X. Check it out below:

Just three more days of shooting #GotGVol3 before break – and guess what I’m diving into? Thanks @xbox for this awesome gift. pic.twitter.com/amosVPRSvF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2021

While we know that the crew of Guardians 3 has been working on the flick for some time, it’s still good to know that production is going ahead as scheduled after an inevitable decision on Marvel Studios’ part to push up the release date due to the ongoing global pandemic. Though for whatever reason, it seems that James Gunn and his folk are taking a break again.

Still, a breather might turn out to be just what he and the rest of the cast need to clear their head and re-enter filming with renewed vigor, which is supposed to last until April 2022.