'Jedi: Fallen Order 2' Reportedly Only Aimed at Current-Gen Consoles

When it comes to Cal Kestis' magnificent hair polygons, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One just won't be able to cut it.

Today couriered disappointing reports for Star Wars fans who are still playing on eighth-gen consoles. Reliable industry insider Jeff Grubb has recently revealed that Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will only be coming out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, ditching their older counterparts to utilize the full range of next-gen features such as quadruple GPU power and fast loading times for Cal Kestis’ next outing.

Grubb revealed this information via his GrubbSnax podcast on Giant Bomb, further noting that the game is not due to come out until 2023, which could explain why Respawn Entertainment or Electronic Arts, for that matter, have decided to forgo a 150-million userbase on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in favor of current-gen consoles that are hardly available in the market due to the global semiconductor shortage.

“One of the reasons that they’re going to be able to do that is because it’s not coming out until 2023. This game is for sure now not coming out until 2023,” He said.

The comic book author also says that the sequel might be dropping the Fallen Order part of its name, so the fall of the Jedi Order will probably bear no significance for the narrative going forward.

It’s been little more than two years since the original installment came out to positive reviews from critics, audiences, and even diehard Star Wars fans. While that isn’t necessarily a long time gap to justify a generational leap, especially since a lot of recent titles across the board — including Microsoft’s Halo Infinite and Sony’s Horizon Forbidden West or God of War: Ragnarok — have been developed on both previous-gen and current-gen consoles, it looks as though Respawn is pulling out all the stops for their anticipated sequel to deliver a transformational experience.

If the report turns out to be true, a lot of gamers still rocking a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be sorely disappointed. Though on the bright side, they’ll have ample time to make the inevitable jump to current-gen hardware.

We Got This Covered has reached out to Respawn for any comments on the matter, and we’ll be sure to update you if we hear anything back.