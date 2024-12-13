Justin Timberlake’s sci-fi film ‘In Time’ is getting its own ‘Fortnite’ game all thanks to Snoop Dogg

Fortnite just keeps getting weirder, whether that is through the hundreds of new skins based on real people and pop culture characters, or the new Counter-Strike-inspired tactical shooter mode. However, its weirdest addition yet might be still to come.

The 2011 Sci-fi film In Time starring Justin Timberlake is getting its own Fortnite game as part of a major deal struck between Snoop Dogg’s company Death Row Games and New Regency, the owners of In Time and several other movies and shows.

While In Time might be the first of New Regency’s films getting this treatment, the announcement says that there will be more from the company’s film library jumping across to the gaming space in the future.

A game based on Justin Timberlake's 2011 film "In Time" is launching on Fortnite as part of a new deal Snoop Dogg's Death Row has with New Regency. https://t.co/wpNnquy2GE — Variety (@Variety) December 12, 2024

As you may have already guessed, this upcoming game title was developed using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), so it will look and feel just like other games developed inside the Epic Games engine. In Time is being championed as “a natural fit for the dynamic UEFN platform delivering fans an unparalleled AAA gaming experience.”

While that sounds great, it’s a complete mystery as to who asked for this game. Released in 2011, In Time was not a hit, and it really hasn’t aged well. Right now the movie has a tragic 36 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes with a slightly more impressive 51 percent audience score. That doesn’t scream “film worth bringing to Fortnite” to us, but perhaps we’re wrong, we’ll have to wait and see how the fans receive it.

If In Time isn’t something that interests you, then the good news is that New Regency does have quite a larger library of films to draw upon with future projects. Among them are hits like Fight Club, The Revenant, and Birdman, so there is potential for other more interesting projects to be crafted in the future.

Death Row Games CEO Cardell Broadus shared a statement with Variety praising New Regency’s film library and sharing insight into the creation process for these projects.

New Regency has produced some of my favorite films, so working with Yariv [Milchan] and his team has been seamless. They understand that UEFN is at the heart of the creator economy. When we built the Tee Grizzley map, we wanted to depict spaces that resonate emotionally with our culture. This partnership allows us to bring that same authenticity to the Fortnite world and ensure cultural representation within IP integration.”

Fortnite continues to grow, recently receiving its most ambitious mode to date, Balistic — a competitive shooter in the style of Counter-Strike. Additions like this prove how versatile the Unreal Engine Fortnite platform is, so don’t be surprised if you see more unique games using these tools in the future.

According to Variety, the new In Time game mode will be added to Fortnite on Thursday, Dec. 12, so if you log in on Friday you should be able to try it yourself. Fortnite is free to download and play on all platforms, including mobile and PC.

