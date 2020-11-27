Keanu Reeves Has Already Played Cyberpunk 2077 And He Loves It

CD Projekt RED’s first major release since The Witcher 3 back in 2015 is finally out next month (for real this time) and fans are quite rightly hyped to get their hands on it.

Billed as a first-person RPG with unparalleled depth and worldbuilding, Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in the seedy Night City, a sprawling metropolis in the Free State of North California which has fallen under the control of massive mega corporations. At street level, life is punctuated by unending gang warfare, poverty, homelessness and cybernetic modification – technology that has grown to become an addiction for much of Night City’s population. It’s against this backdrop that you’ll be placed in Cyberpunk‘s world (you lucky soul) and given free rein to experience the anarchy.

There will, of course, be an overarching story (and plenty of side missions, to boot) for players to engage with and this is where most will have their first run-in with Johnny Silverhand.

Revealed during last year’s E3 to be played by none other than Keanu Reeves (pictured above), The Matrix and John Wick actor has subsequently become something of the title’s poster child ever since and, as luck would have it, it would seem that he himself is a fan of it.

When asked by investors during a recent shareholder call what the star thought of the studio’s latest work, CD Projekt RED president and CEO Adam Kicinski responded: “He played the game,” adding, “but as far as I know haven’t finished yet. So – but definitely, he played the game and he loves it.” It’s tough to get a more reliable testimonial than that, then, and we, like everyone else, can’t wait to spend the holidays exploring this dark and gritty universe.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out December 10th, for current and next-gen consoles, as well as PC.