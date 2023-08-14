‘Killer Bean’, the internet’s favorite animated bean, is getting a game and it looks incredible

A teaser for the upcoming trailer of the highly anticipated Killer Bean game percolates with fans of the YouTube cult classic.

Killer Bean fans are going wild over a sneak preview of the upcoming eponymous game.

Killer Bean Studios released a short clip of the game’s first-person mode on Twitter, along with an announcement that the trailer for the game will drop next week.

The Killer Bean game Trailer is coming next week! But first here's the reveal of FIRST PERSON MODE! Now see through the eyes of Killer Bean 👀



Wishlist Killer Bean on #Steam! #pcgaming #videogames #indiegames #screenshotsaturday #killerbean pic.twitter.com/UP46u6w0PR — Killer Bean (@Real_KillerBean) August 12, 2023

More clips from the game are available on Steam, along with a delightfully simple game premise:

“You are Killer Bean, a rogue assassin who takes out the trash in this world, one bullet at a time. The procedurally generated story changes every time you start a new campaign in this third person, roguelike shooter.”

The game is based on the 2008 computer-animated action film Killer Bean Forever, written, directed, and produced by Jeff Lew, a noted computer graphics animator best known for his character animations in X-Men (2000), Matrix Reloaded (2003), and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009).

Killer Bean Forever tells the story of Jack ‘Killer’ Bean, a fugitive anthropomorphic coffee bean on the run from police and bounty hunters while tracking down a crime boss. The film stars Vegas E. Trip, Bryan Session, David Guilmette, Matthew Tyler, and Lew. It was uploaded to YouTube in May 2018, garnering 864 000 channel subscribers and 50 million views. Killer Bean Forever became a YouTube cult classic.

A web series attempted to pick up where the film left off. Two episodes of The Return of Killer Bean debuted on YouTube in 2020. One episode of Killer Bean – The Prequel aired in 2022.

On Aug. 19, 2021, the announcement came that a game was in development with a projection for a 2023 release date.

In the announcement thread, details emerged about the gameplay experience, including that it’ll feature a full, open-world campaign.

Yes, a full campaign, open world. — Killer Bean (@Real_KillerBean) August 13, 2023

There were also some delicious revelations about in-game combat styles.

Will there be any hand to hand combat in this game? Cause it's too iconic to Killer Bean to not have — Jacko The Troll (@JackoTroll) August 12, 2023

It also came to light that Killer Bean will be released on Steam, before it’s available on gaming consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Not sure if this has been said already, but will this masterpiece be on consoles eventually? 👀 — 💛❤️💙🤍treystar679 (FNAF MOVIE HYPE) (@treystar679) August 12, 2023

As the development journey of the new Killer Bean game comes to fruition, the creators appear to have brewed a thrilling gaming experience by harnessing the power of fan collaboration. By inviting fans to contribute to the game’s wishlist, the developers have forged a close relationship with their audience while ensuring that wish fulfillment is seamlessly blended into the gameplay.