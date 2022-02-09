Kirby gets powerful new copy abilities in ‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land’
Nintendo have finally previewed new gameplay footage from the forthcoming platformer Kirby and the Forgotten Land at today’s Nintendo Direct presentation.
New features include Mouthful Mode, set-piece copy abilities that include a car, a light bulb, a piercing cone, a water balloon, and more absurdities.
In addition, copy abilities are getting “evolved” forms that will enhance power-up the pink poyo’s arsenal.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches on the Nintendo Switch on March 25. Pre-orders are open now.
This story is developing.