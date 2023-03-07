The latest ‘Dead by Daylight’ chapter gives the Twins competition for the game’s least popular killer

If you’re a frequent Dead by Daylight competitor and you’ve played against the Twins fewer times than you can count on one hand, you’re definitely not the only one. Regarded outright as the least popular choice among playable killers in Behaviour Interactive’s successful multiplayer horror romp, the Twins have often been the punchline of many jokes, memes, and derisions. Let’s just say the community doesn’t show Charlotte and Victor much love; killers find them boring to play as, whereas survivors simply hate playing against them. They’re not an easy pairing to counter, so it’s no wonder no one wants to go against them — and even fewer people want to attempt to master them. But fear not, fans of the Twins can rejoice, as Dead by Daylight might have just introduced a new killer that’s somehow even less favorable.

Dropping March 7, Dead by Daylight‘s latest chapter, “Tools of Torment,” introduces two new survivors in Thalita Lyra and Renato Lyra, as well as a new killer to boot — the Skull Merchant. Anyone interested in owning the new chapter will be down $11.99 — or a whopping 27,000 Iridescent Shards — so if you’ve been saving up all this time, there’s finally something convincing you to part with those precious gems… or not convincing you, which seems to be the consensus in the Dead by Daylight fanbase. Even as the Skull Merchant played out as a capable and entertaining killer in the Public Test Build (PTB) for the pre-launch, it garnered mixed reactions all around.

Some gamers feel the price for the chapter in terms of Shards is extortionate, while others are admitting to digging in their wallets for a spare $11.99 just to buy the chapter outright. That’s keeping in mind that there are not one but two survivors being added to the game’s roster, so that makes the low price of $11.99 seem like a worthwhile purchase.

Others shared their thoughts more bluntly, comparing the Skull Merchant to the Twins in terms of how badly they bombed as an announcement. In the wise words of the below Redditor, “Twins got competition suddenly” for the (not) coveted title of Dead by Daylight‘s lamest killer.

There’s a small portion of fans that find the bickering tiresome and don’t seem to have an issue with spending their hard-earned money on the chapter. After all, they did earn their income.

And there are also fans who ignore all the nay-sayers and will continue to enjoy the game regardless. That’s commendable.

“Tools of Torment” will be available to purchase on Tuesday, March 7.