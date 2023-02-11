Latest Fantasy News: ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ hits an unexpected stumbling block as players seek lighter skin options

Hogwarts Legacy continues to dominate conversations in nearly every sphere, as gamers without early access finally get their hands on the fantasy game.

Early response to the title is almost overwhelmingly positive, despite the controversy surrounding any purchase of a J.K. Rowling-related property. Rowling’s involvement — however bare — in Hogwarts Legacy will lead to inevitable financial gain for the transphobic author, an idea that many trans people and their allies are pushing back against.

With this in mind, players set on playing the game — but embarrassed or concerned about the optics of a purchase — might be interested in hiding their latest purchase from friends and family. If you’re really all that concerned about how buying the game makes you look, maybe don’t buy a copy in the first place, but you can also hide your achievements (and the game itself) if you’re set on trying the title out.

The game’s come across a few additional hiccups, past the Rowling of it all, as gamers get their hands on it, and sheepishly ask for a greater variety of skin tones — but not the ones you’d think. Overall, the game’s stunning open world, entertaining mechanics, and the sheer nostalgia of it all is garnering a hugely positive response, and we’ve got some tips and tricks for players looking to dig into the game over the weekend.

Here’s how to hide those Hogwarts Legacy achievements if you don’t want friends to know you’re playing

Hogwarts Legacy remains a deeply contentious property, due to its connections to notorious TERF J.K. Rowling. Due to her rampant anti-trans sentiments, some gamers feel awkward and guilty about buying — and playing — the latest Harry Potter-adjacent video game. If you are among these players, there’s a way to hide your achievements, trophies, and status from friends and family who may judge you for snatching up a copy of the divisive title.

In the most unexpected twist yet, fans ask for lighter skin options in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is many things, but overly white is apparently not one of them. The game has already been praised for finally, finally getting Black hair right in a video game, and for its overall diversity in Hogwarts students and teachers. This inclusivity doesn’t extend to the palest among us, apparently, as claims of too few pasty options begin to flood the web. Exceedingly pale Hogwarts Legacy players are complaining about the lack of light skin tones in the game’s character creator, in one of the most unexpected Hogwarts Legacy developments yet.

Answers to your burning Hogwarts Legacy questions

If you’re among the gamers planning to snatch up a copy of Hogwarts Legacy when it drops, we’ve got some tips and tricks to make your gameplay experience a bit smoother. If you’re wondering how to craft the perfect wand, or if romance options, Quidditch, or a photo mode are available in-game, check out our guides to each.

Shonen Jump offers up the perfect antidote for sour Harry Potter fans

Hogwarts Legacy’s release puts many Harry Potter fans in a tough, uncomfortable spot, and Shonen Jump’s parody of the popular story may be the perfect pick-me-up. Mashle: Magic and Muscles provides a delightful spin on the well-known Harry Potter story, perfectly poking fun at the franchise’s “chosen one” storyline via Mash, a magic-less kid intent on “overcoming magic with muscles.”