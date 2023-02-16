Latest Fantasy News: Love it or hate it, everyone’s getting tired of the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ discourse

The debate about whether or not to buy Hogwarts Legacy has been ongoing for weeks now, as each side drenches the web in their takeaways.

There’s no denying the game’s cultural relevance, or the importance of the discussion around it, but many people are simply sick of Hogwarts Legacy overtaking every other conversation online. For some, it’s even enough to give up on the fantasy game entirely, even if they weren’t originally in the boycott camp.

Others are simply striving to turn their minds to other things. Questions about Harry Potter lore and its many once-beloved characters are still worming their way through, but many fans are setting their sights on alternate properties like Warrior Nun and Pirates of the Caribbean, two franchises whose futures are currently unknown. Netflix canceled Warrior Nun despite massive popularity, and sparked an enthusiastic fan campaign in response, and Johnny Depp’s connections to the Pirates franchise makes future releases unlikely. A spinoff isn’t entirely out of the question, but it’s far from certain, according to a longtime cast member.

There’s a near-zero chance of ever seeing a Commodore Norrington spin-off

Longtime Pirates of the Caribbean fans may be desperate for one more swashbuckling release, but chances of the franchise’s continuation are slim. Jack Davenport, who played Commodore Norrington in the first three films, quickly shot down the idea of a Norrington-centric spin-off, and doesn’t seem overly hopeful about the franchise’s future. Fans almost got a new take on the story via a Margot Robbie-helmed Pirates reboot, but even that attempt appears to be dead in the water.

Exactly how old is Dumbledore?

Image via Warner Bros.

Hogwarts Legacy is inevitably prompting a return to Harry Potter discourse, and mixed in with all the controversy are genuine questions about Wizarding World lore. Dumbledore, the wizened Hogwarts Head Master, lived a particularly long life, and fans are taking a look back at his early years as they ponder his ties to the latest Harry Potter game.

Is Hogwarts Legacy even worth playing anymore?

Image via WB Games

The ceaseless Hogwarts Legacy debate is starting to wear on everyone, whether they’re boycotting the game or playing it for themselves. Some would-be players are mentally exhausted by the conversation about the damaging effects of capitalism, and they’ve completely lost interest in the game, and the conversation around it. It’s come to represent the dangers of capitalism in many spheres, and viewing a game through such a complex and intimidating lens ruins the escapism games are supposed to promote.